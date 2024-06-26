Mary Earps' exit & portable facilities: Man Utd won't become an elite women's football team until Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS devise that well-needed plan

With the Lionesses' No.1 to depart and worrying news coming out of Carrington, a rough season for the Red Devils is only continuing into the summer

Twelve months ago, it looked like Manchester United had grabbed themselves a seat at the top table of English football for the foreseeable future. In just their fourth season in the Women’s Super League, the Red Devils pushed Chelsea all the way in the title race and reached a maiden FA Cup final. But in the time since, despite clinching a first major title at Wembley last month, there has been cause for concern.

Their on-field struggles have been difficult to ignore. Last season, United recorded a worst-ever WSL finish of fifth, winning just 10 of their 22 matches to end up some 20 points adrift of eventual champions Chelsea. An FA Cup triumph softened the blow but, in the words of striker Rachel Williams, did “mask over issues”. It meant there were plenty of questions asked when the club opted to renew the expiring contract of head coach Marc Skinner.

Now, there are more and more off-pitch situations that are adding to the frustrations of a fanbase ravenous for the success that Man Utd are associated with. As Lionesses star Mary Earps prepares to depart on a free transfer and news emerges that the women’s team have been temporarily moved into a portable facility to accommodate the men’s side, the Red Devils are never going to be among the elite in the women’s game if things carry on like this.