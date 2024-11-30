'It was tough' - Lionesses stopper Mary Earps sends out message to England team-mates after starring in draw against Emma Hayes' USWNT

Getty Images SportSoham Mukherjee'It was tough' - Lionesses stopper Mary Earps sends out message to England team-mates after starring in draw against Emma Hayes' USWNTM. EarpsEnglandWomen's footballEngland vs USAUSAFriendliesMary Earps admitted that "it was tough" to play against the USWNT but says England "want to be winning these games."Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland held to a stalemate by the USWNTEarps stole the show with numerous savesAccepted that there is room for improvementFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱