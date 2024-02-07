Mary Earps is her own biggest fan! England and Man Utd star picks up copy of Women's Health with her face on the cover

Soham Mukherjee
Mary Earps GFXGetty Images/@1maryearps Insatgram
Mary EarpsManchester United WomenWSL

Mary Earps did not wait to pick up a copy of Women's Health as she featured on the cover for the February edition of the wellness magazine.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Earps graced front cover of Women's Health
  • Another in her growing list of accomplishments
  • Got a copy quickly after it hit the stands

Editors' Picks