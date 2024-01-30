Marcus Rashford told Sir Alex Ferguson 'would have given him a dressing down' after nightclub visits as Gary Neville expresses concern over Man Utd forward's off-pitch 'choices'

Soham Mukherjee
Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueSir Alex FergusonGary Neville

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been told Sir Alex Ferguson "would have given him a dressing down" after his nightclub visits.

  • Rashford criticised for nightclub visits
  • Forward missed FA Cup clash against Newport
  • Neville concerned by his off-pitch "choices"

