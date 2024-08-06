Leny Yoro Man Utd splitGetty Images & Instagram
Aditya Gokhale

'Not the start I wanted' - £52m Man Utd signing Leny Yoro posts update after undergoing surgery on ankle injury

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueCommunity Shield

New Manchester United signing Leny Yoro has undergone surgery successfully, and the 19-year-old has provided an update.

  • Yoro undergoes surgery on ankle
  • Sends positive update to Man Utd fans
  • Expected to return after three months
