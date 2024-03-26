Man Utd's Raphael Varane sends out strong message to Vinicius Junior after Real Madrid superstar breaks down in tears ahead of Brazil's clash with Spain
Raphael Varane sent out a strong supportive message for Vinicius Junior after the Brazilian broke down in tears during a press conference.
- Varane sent a strong message to Vinicius
- Brazilian winger in tears during press conference
- Vinicius has been the subject of several racist attacks