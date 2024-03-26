Vinicius Jr. Press Conference tearsGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd's Raphael Varane sends out strong message to Vinicius Junior after Real Madrid superstar breaks down in tears ahead of Brazil's clash with Spain

Raphael VaraneVinicius JuniorReal MadridManchester UnitedBrazil

Raphael Varane sent out a strong supportive message for Vinicius Junior after the Brazilian broke down in tears during a press conference.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Varane sent a strong message to Vinicius
  • Brazilian winger in tears during press conference
  • Vinicius has been the subject of several racist attacks

Editors' Picks