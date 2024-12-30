Man Utd player ratings vs Newcastle: Joshua Zirkzee is finished already! Hapless Dutch striker out of his depth and Casemiro atrocious in Ruben Amorim's worst defeat yet

The Red Devils produced a shambolic first-half display as they sunk to a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions for the first time in 63 years

Joshua Zirkzee and Casemiro embarrassed themselves in a truly shambolic defeat for Manchester United against Newcastle which put the low moment the team is in into even sharper focus. The scoreline was only 2-0 when the full-time whistle went but it felt like a humiliation as the Red Devils produced one of their worst ever first-half performances in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak headed a high-flying Newcastle in front in only the fourth minute after passive defending from the hosts and Joelinton found it even easier to score the second. United looked utterly abject and Zirkzee was humiliated by Ruben Amorim when he was hauled off after only 33 minutes.

Kobbie Mainoo improved things and in the second half United looked at least a fraction of their old selves and should have at least pulled one goal back. But nothing will erase that dire first 45 minutes or the fact the team have lost four consecutive matches for the first time since 1961.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...