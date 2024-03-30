Man Utd player ratings vs Brentford: Goodbye, Champions League hopes! Mason Mount late joy snatched away by last-gasp leveller after Kobbie Mainoo & Alejandro Garnacho disappoint but Andre Onana shines

The Red Devils could have been hammered again by the Bees but almost won the game through their forgotten man before conceding in the 98th minute

Remember Mason Mount? Manchester United fans would have been forgiven for forgetting he played for them but the forgotten midfielder had a fairytale return to the limelight when he scored his first goal for the Red Devils in the 95th minute away at Brentford.

The Bees had played United off the park while hitting the woodwork four times and Thomas Frank could only shake his head at the injustice of it all. But his side finally got what they deserved when Kristoffer Ajer levelled in the 98th minute and United could have no real complaints.

Had it not been for some heroic saves from Andre Onana and some diabolical shooting from their hosts, this could have been another 4-0 hammering in west London. United had some positive early flashes but quickly lost grip of the game and Brentford dominated the first half, with Ivan Toney striking the post and Zanka hitting the bar amid a flurry of 14 shots.

United's only effort of note before Mount's goal was from Rasmus Hojlund which produced a stunning save from Mark Flekken. Onana upstaged him though moments later with a fine double save to thwart Yegor Yarmolyuk and Keane Lewis-Potter, before Yoane Wissa hit the post and Bryan Mbeumo struck the crossbar.

Mount produced a cool finish from inside the area to give United an illogical and undeserved lead but Ajer brought them back down to earth, surely ending their Champions League hopes in the process. They trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by 11 points and fifth-placed Tottenham by eight.

