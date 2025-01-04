Man Utd fan Luke Littler reveals plan to parade PDC World Darts Championship trophy at Old Trafford after denying Liverpool's Stephen Bunting the chance to do the same at Anfield
British Darts star Luke Littler expressed his desire to parade PDC World Darts Championship trophy at Old Trafford.
- Littler wants to parade Old Trafford with the trophy
- Glad he could beat Liverpool fan, Stephen Bunting
- Man Utd take on Liverpool on Sunday