Joao Neves Benfica 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd & Arsenal ready to offer €60m for Joao Neves - but Benfica tell Premier League giants to DOUBLE their bids for teenager

Manchester UnitedArsenalTransfersPremier LeagueBenfica

Manchester United & Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer €60m for Joao Neves but Benfica demand double that amount.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Neves wanted by both Man Utd & Arsenal
  • Benfica keen to hold on to Portugal star
  • Portuguese side want €120m for midfielder
Article continues below