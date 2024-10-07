Pep Guardiola Martin ZubimendiGetty
Richard Mills

Man City willing to splash out €60m to sign Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi in January after Rodri injury

M. ZubimendiRodriReal SociedadManchester CityPremier LeagueLaLigaTransfers

Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi as they try to find cover for the injured Rodri.

  • Liverpool failed to sign Zubimendi
  • Man City consider January move for midfielder
  • Guardiola's team looking for Rodri cover
