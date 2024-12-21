Man City player ratings vs Aston Villa: Sacked in the morning?! Pep Guardiola's flops sink to new low as Morgan Rogers & Youri Tielemans run rings around pathetic Premier League champions

Erling Haaland was anonymous in attack and Ilkay Gundogan was tortured in midfield in a third defeat in a row for the flailing champions

Manchester City's freefalling continued with a limp 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, signalling a third consecutive defeat in all competitions and a ninth reverse in their last 12 matches.

Villa, who beat City at home last season in just one of three league defeats for Pep Guardiola's side, were utterly dominant from the off and could have scored within the first minute when Jhon Duran was thwarted by Stefan Ortega. The German goalkeeper then clawed a Pau Torres header from the line which was an inch from creeping over.

Villa eventually got the goal they deserved when Duran accepted a gift from former City academy player Morgan Rogers, who had been released by a sublime pass from the wonderful Youri Tielemans. City had plenty of possession but were short on ideas, creating just two chances in the first half. They conceded a second early in the second when Duran netted again, only to be ruled offside. Villa bided their time and eventually struck again through Rogers after the England international had waltzed his way through an all-too generous City midfield.

Article continues below

Phil Foden pulled a goal back in the 93rd minute but it was too little, too late for City. The champions dropped below Villa to sixth in the Premier League table and are nine points behind leaders Liverpool, who have two games in hand.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Villa Park...