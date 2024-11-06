BRITAIN-COURT-ASSUALT-FBL-PR-MAN CITY-MENDYAFP
Gill Clark

Man City ordered to hand Benjamin Mendy majority of £11m unpaid wages after defender's rape acquittal

B. MendyManchester CityPremier League

Manchester City have been ordered to pay the majority of £11m in unpaid wages to Benjamin Mendy after he was acquitted of sexual offences.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mendy filed claim against Manchester City
  • Wins partial victory over unpaid wages
  • Club must pay out after defender's acquittal
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below