Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man City hit with FFP blow! Premier League could be 'encouraged' after learning UEFA rejected legal advice over Champions League ban appeal

Manchester CityPremier LeagueChampions League

The Premier League could be encouraged by the latest revelation that UEFA had a chance to appeal against CAS's verdict on Manchester City's FFP case.

  • UEFA rejected advice to appeal against CAS verdict in 2020
  • Premier League might be encouraged
  • Judgement on fresh FFP charges on City could come out in January
