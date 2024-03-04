Munich air disaster Manchester United fansGetty
Chris Burton

Man City fan arrested for allegedly mocking the Munich air disaster during derby with Man Utd

Premier LeagueManchester CityManchester City vs Manchester UnitedManchester United

A Manchester City supporter has been arrested for allegedly mocking the Munich air disaster during the derby clash with Manchester United.

  • Blues faced Red Devils at the Etihad
  • Antics of crowd member caught on camera
  • Tragedy chanting is a criminal offence

