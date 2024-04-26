Mamelodi Sundowns vs Esperance Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's do-or-die Caf Champions League hosting of the the Blood and Gold on Friday.

Mamelodi Sundowns face a defining moment at Loftus Versfeld as they seek to overturn the 1-0 loss they suffered against Esperance in Rades last weekend.

It is a must-win for the Brazilians and a stern test of character as well as a trial of the heavy investment they committed in building their squad.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Esperance, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.