Manchester United threaten to pull the plug! Red Devils willing to walk away from Jarrad Branthwaite talks over Everton's £70m valuation after first bid was rejected
Manchester United are looking to sign Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite this summer but they are reportedly ready to walk away from the deal.
- Man Utd see Branthwaite bid rejected
- Everton want over £70m ($89m) for defender
- Man Utd ready to walk away from the deal