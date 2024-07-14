'Luke, please don't pull your hamstring again!' - Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe sends hilarious message to Shaw ahead of Euro 2024 final as celebrities wish England luck against Spain
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has sent a hilarious Euro 2024 final message to Luke Shaw, telling the Manchester United defender “don’t pull your hamstring again!”
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Devils defender was surprise pick
- Shaken off injury in time to figure
- Now has continental crown in his sights