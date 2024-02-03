Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley mourns tragic passing of his father, aged 58

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley mourns tragic passing of his father, aged 58Harry SherlockGettyConor BradleyLiverpoolArsenal vs LiverpoolArsenalPremier LeagueLiverpool defender Conor Bradley is mourning the death of his father, Joe, who has passed away at the age of 58.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRight-back has broken into Reds first teamHis father's sadly passed away following long illnessUnclear if Bradley will play against Arsenal on Sunday