Liverpool player ratings vs Southampton: Jurgen Klopp's kids do it again! Youngster Jayden Danns at the double to keep the Reds' FA Cup dreams alive in absence of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez

The teenage striker scored twice off the bench to secure a spot in the quarter-finals

It turns out that Liverpool's youngsters might just be able to play a bit. Another youthful lineup - stripped of Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah - turned in a memorable performance for Jurgen Klopp's men, as Jayden Danns scored twice to mark a 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup.

Sekou Mara had the ball in the net inside 30 seconds for the visitors, but saw his effort ruled out by the offside flag. Liverpool, for their part, created admittedly little in the first half, a group of youngsters looking their age in attack. But they woke up on the stroke of half time, debutant Lewis Koumas' strike deflecting off the heel of a defender and rolling into the bottom corner.

Southampton should have equalised early in the second half, but a timely poke from Ibrahima Konate diverted a cross away from danger when Mara had the goal gaping.

Danns added a crucial second with 15 minutes remaining, chipping the goalkeeper off an angled pass from Harvey Elliott. The teenager completed his brace with a simple finish into an open net - wrapping up a cup win to send Liverpool into the next round of the FA Cup. Klopp's memorable farewell tour might just be special.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...