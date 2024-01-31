Liverpool player ratings vs Chelsea: Brilliant Conor Bradley shows why the time is right for Jurgen Klopp to move Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield

The 20-year-old scored one and assisted two more in a sensational display that suggested he can't be left out going forward

Debates over Trent Alexander-Arnold's best position in this Liverpool team will rumble on, but right now, it's difficult to make a case for the England international not to be moved into midfield given the form Conor Bradley has shown while covering at right-back.

The 20-year-old has impressed plenty in recent weeks, but against Chelsea on Wednesday, he was superb, as he netted his first Reds goal and assisted two more in the Premier League leaders' 4-1 win over the Blues on Merseyside.

After Darwin Nunez went close on a couple of occasions, Liverpool broke the deadlock through Diogo Jota, who ran onto Bradley's pass and bustled his way through two Chelsea defenders to poke home. Bradley then doubled the lead with a superb angled drive after being freed down the right.

Article continues below

Nunez missed the chance to make it 3-0 before half-time when he hit the post with a penalty, but the Reds soon put that behind them after the break as Dominik Szoboszlai headed in a sumptuous Bradley cross.

Chelsea threatened a comeback when Christopher Nkunku netted with 20 minutes to play, but after Nunez again hit the woodwork with a header, Luis Diaz settled things with a close-range finish to ensure the Reds' first Premier League game since Jurgen Klopp announced his intention to leave the club ended in victory.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...