Liverpool drop huge Joe Gomez transfer hint as England defender considers his future at Anfield

Getty Images SportPeter McVitieLiverpool drop huge Joe Gomez transfer hint as England defender considers his future at AnfieldLiverpoolJoseph GomezPremier LeagueTransfersLiverpool defender Joe Gomez may be on his way out of Anfield as the England international was left out of the squad to face Ipswich on Saturday.Gomez left out of Liverpool squad for Ipswich tripDefender has held talks with club about his futurePremier League teams interested in 27-year-old