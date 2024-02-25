Ryan Gravenberch injury GFX Liverpool 2023-24Getty/ GOAL
Liverpool are in injury HELL! Reds lose yet another player as Ryan Gravenberch is stretchered off in Carabao Cup final against Chelsea - leaving Jurgen Klopp apoplectic

Liverpool suffered a huge injury blow in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea as Ryan Gravenberch was forced off on a stretcher in the first half.

  • Liverpool face Chelsea in Carabao Cup final
  • Gravenberch stretchered off early
  • Klopp fuming over Caicedo's challenge

