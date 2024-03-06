Mohamed Salah of LiverpoolGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Liverpool handed major Mohamed Salah boost ahead of key clashes against Slavia Prague and Man City

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has resumed training ahead of Liverpool's crucial clashes against Slavia Praha and Manchester City.

  • Salah back in training
  • Suffered hamstring injury in January
  • Liverpool to face Slavia Praha and Manchester City this week

