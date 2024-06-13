Liverpool fixtures 2024-25: Full Premier League schedule, key dates & ticket details

Arne Slot will be filling Jurgen Klopp's shoes at Anfield in 2024-25, with the Premier League fixtures to be released soon

Liverpool will discover their fixture list for the 2024-25 Premier League campaign on June 18, with the Reds starting afresh after the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

The club were unable to give him a fairytale departure, as they finished third in the Premier League, and failed to win either the FA Cup or the Europa League. They did, however, deliver Carabao Cup glory in his final season.

Now, though, they will aim to begin a fresh era under the stewardship of new boss Arne Slot.

Liverpool began the 2023-24 campaign with a trip to Chelsea - a game they drew 1-1 - before they then faced Bournemouth, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Klopp's side rounded off their season with a 2-0 win over Gary O'Neil's men, although they had nothing to play for, as they were already confirmed as being the third-placed finishers in the Premier League.

Check back on June 18, when GOAL will bring you the full month-to-month breakdown of all of Liverpool's Premier League matches in 2024-25.

