Liverpool confirm departure of Adrian after goalkeeper turns down contract extension in favour of La Liga move

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of Adrian after the goalkeeper refused to sign a new contract with the club.

  • Adrian leaves Liverpool after five years
  • Starred in the club's UEFA Super Cup win in 2019
  • Likely to rejoin former club Real Betis
