Revealed: Liverpool change transfer plans after sending scouts to watch Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners with team-mate catching Reds' eye

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeRevealed: Liverpool change transfer plans after sending scouts to watch Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners with team-mate catching Reds' eyeLiverpoolTeun KoopmeinersTransfersAtalantaPremier LeagueSerie ALiverpool's scouts are understood to have been impressed by Atalanta midfielder Ederson.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool had been interested in KoopmeinersSent scouts to monitor Dutch midfielderTurn their attention towards EdersonArticle continues below