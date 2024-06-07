'I'm determined!' - Liverpool chairman Tom Werner insists Premier League must take games to USA as he floats 'crazy idea' of fixtures around the globe
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner remains determined to take the Premier League to the USA & floated a "crazy idea" of hosting fixtures around the globe.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Werner wants PL games in the USA
- Open to spreading the PL across the world
- FIFA studying the feasibility of hosting domestic games abroad