'Beyond outrageous!' - Lionesses stopper Mary Earps joins fans in hailing Emi Martinez's 'save of the season' after Aston Villa goalkeeper's stunning stop against Nottingham Forest
Fans on social media were left in awe after Emiliano Martinez pulled off an incredible save for Aston Villa against Nottingham Forest.
- Martinez pulled off 'save of the season' against Forest
- Reflex stop denied Dominguez
- Prompted widespread praise across social media