Soham Mukherjee

'It would be amazing' - Lionesses star Lauren James eyeing Champions League win to give Chelsea boss Emma Hayes perfect send-off

Lauren James admitted that Chelsea are eyeing Champions League glory to give manager Emma Hayes a perfect send-off.

  • Hayes to leave for the USWNT job in the summer
  • UCL trophy missing from her impressive trophy cabinet
  • James & Co. adamant about conquering Europe

