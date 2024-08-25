Lionesses star Beth Mead pulls out of Arsenal's final pre-season U.S. game to create injury concern ahead of the Gunners' crucial Champions League qualifiers
Lionesses star Beth Mead was a late withdrawal from Arsenal's starting XI as they closed out their U.S. pre-season tour against Chelsea on Sunday.
- Mead pulls out of Arsenal XI during warm-up
- Gunners finished U.S. tour on Sunday vs Chelsea
- But were without Lioness 10 days before European qualifiers