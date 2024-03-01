Lionel Messi suffering 'significant wear and tear' in current Inter Miami role as manager Tata Martino claims Herons need to 'diversify' their attack to his benefit
Tata Martino is concerned about the "wear and tear" Lionel Messi has suffered as he admitted Inter Miami must alter their style as a result.
- Messi completed both MLS matches so far
- Coach worried about "wear and tear"
- Says team must make things easier for icon