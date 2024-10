This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Lionel Messi ready to 'fight' for trophy No.47! Sights locked on MLS Cup glory as Inter Miami attempt to make more history L. Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United Lionel Messi is ready to "fight" for trophy No.47 of his record-breaking career, with Inter Miami setting their sights on MLS Cup glory. Herons have already lifted the Supporters' Shield

Posted a record-breaking tally of points

Argentine icon determined to land another trophy