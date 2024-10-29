'What a great!' - Lionel Messi pays special tribute to Emi Martinez after Argentina goalkeeper scoops Yashin Trophy again as Inter Miami star also reacts to Lautaro Martinez missing out on Ballon d'Or
Lionel Messi has paid tribute to Argentina team-mate Emi Martinez after the goalkeeper won the Yashin Trophy for the second year in a row.
- Goalkeeper Martinez wins Yashin Trophy again
- Lautaro finished seventh at Ballon d'Or
- Messi thrilled for his team-mates