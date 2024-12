This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Lionel Messi's Inter Miami announce year-end roster decisions: Jordi Alba returns while six contract options get declined Inter Miami CF L. Messi J. Alba The Herons are re-shaping their roster ahead of a 2025 title push, and it started Monday with their year-end roster decisions Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Inter Miami announce year-end roster moves

Jordi Alba renews with the club

Six contracts declined Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now