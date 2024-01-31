Lionel Messi, Barcelona manager?! Blaugrana urged to appoint club icon and Inter Miami superstar as outgoing Xavi's replacement

James Hunsley
Lionel Messi Xavi BarcelonaGetty
Lionel MessiXavi HernandezBarcelonaTransfersLaLigaInter Miami CF

Lionel Messi has been tipped to become the next manager of Barcelona, following Xavi's announcement that he will be moving on in the summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Xavi to step down in summer
  • Messi urged to take over managerial role
  • Murphy claims "everything he touches turns to gold"

Editors' Picks