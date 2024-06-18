Lionel Messi admits he doesn't speak English 'out of embarrassment' despite 'understanding everything' as Inter Miami team-mate Julian Gressel reveals surprise on-pitch joke from Argentina superstar
Lionel Messi admits to “understanding everything” in English, with the Inter Miami star saying he does not speak that language “out of embarrassment”.
- South American moved to Florida in 2023
- Has Spanish-speaking contingent around him
- Is able to communicate in second language