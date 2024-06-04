Lucas Paqueta West Ham 2023-24Getty Images
Gill Clark

Lifetime ban for Lucas Paqueta?! FA recommends ultimate punishment for West Ham star if he's found guilty of betting breaches as 'extraordinary details' of allegations come to light

Lucas PaquetaWest HamBrazilPremier League

West Ham star Lucas Paqueta could be hit with a lifetime ban from football if found guilty of breaching Football Association betting rules.

  • Brazilian has been charged by FA
  • Could receive lifetime ban
  • West Ham star has vowed to clear his name
