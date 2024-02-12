Learning from Leo! Lewis Hamilton transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari boasts Messi-esque shock factor, says Formula 1 star Alex Albon

Learning from Leo! Lewis Hamilton transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari boasts Messi-esque shock factor, says Formula 1 star Alex AlbonChris BurtonGetty/GOALLionel MessiMajor League SoccerTransfersInter Miami CFLewis Hamilton’s transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari boasts Lionel Messi-esque shock factor, says Formula 1 star Alex Albon.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowOne world champion moved to USA in 2023Another making a change in 2025Deals send shockwaves throughout sport