Lamine Yamal tells fans how to recreate his magical trivela assist for Raphinha on FIFA after Barcelona's thumping 5-1 win over Mallorca
Lamine Yamal belted out a verbal tutorial on how to recreate his magical trivela assist for Raphinha on FIFA after Barcelona's 5-1 win over Mallorca.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Yamal starred for Barcelona against Mallorca
- Trivela assist for Raphinha resembled a FIFA move
- Youngster shared how to do the trick in video game