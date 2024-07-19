Lamine Yamal Lionel Messi BarcelonaGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

Lamine Yamal set to follow Lionel Messi's lead at Barcelona as agent Jorge Mendes pushes La Liga giants to value wonderkid fairly

Lamine YamalBarcelonaLaLigaInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerLionel Messi

Lamine Yamal could reportedly follow Lionel Messi's lead at Barcelona as agent Jorge Mendes pushes La Liga giants to value the wonderkid fairly.

  • Yamal has emerged as Barcelona's latest prodigy
  • Was a crucial player for Spain in their Euro 2024 victory
  • Jorge Mendes wants higher wages for his client
