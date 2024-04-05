Javier Tebas La Liga presidentGetty
Fred Garratt-Stanley

La Liga president uses disturbing 'buying cocaine' & 'child sex' references as Javier Tebas goes on bizarre WhatsApp & Meta football piracy tirade

LaLigaSpain

In a rant about football piracy, La Liga president Javier Tebas has made a series of disturbing references to 'child sex' and 'buying cocaine'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tebas spoke at Intellectual Property Summit in Miami
  • Made bizarre references to drugs and 'child sex'
  • Part of broader tirade about football piracy

Editors' Picks