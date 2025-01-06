This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jalen Neal LA Galaxy 2024Imagn
Jacob Schneider

LA Galaxy trade rising USMNT defender and 2024 MLS Cup champion Jalen Neal to CF Montreal

LA GalaxyUSACF MontrealTransfersMajor League Soccer

The 21-year-old, who is a highly-regarded prospect with six USMNT caps, was dealt to CF Montreal in a surprising move

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below