Kylian Mbappe hilariously urged to transform into a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle by fans as France star requests mask ideas after horror nose break in Euro 2024 opener Kylian MbappeFranceAustriaAustria vs FranceEuropean Championship

Scores of football fans have urged Kylian Mbappe to once again don a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle mask after breaking his nose on France duty.