Kylian Mbappe, the nose specialist! Jude Bellingham shares brilliant post after Real Madrid team-mate is seen checking up on England international before ‘dizziness’ substitution
Jude Bellingham has joked that Kylian Mbappe is a "nose specialist" after the Frenchman was pictured checking the midfielder's face for injury.
- Bellingham complained of dizziness
- Mbappe checked on his team-mate
- England star posts cheeky message