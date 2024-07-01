'It's really annoying!' - Kylian Mbappe vents frustration over custom France mask that was remade five times as injured Real Madrid forward reacts to talk of becoming a ‘target’ for rivals
France star Kylian Mbappe admits the custom mask protecting his broken nose is “really annoying”, with the accessory having to be remade five times.
- Took heavy blow to the face vs Austria
- Must now wear protective face covering
- Prepared to keep putting body on the line