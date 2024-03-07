Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland & Julian Alvarez top the UEFA Champions League FedEx Performance Zone

Four of the eight quarter-finalists have been decided, but who were the top performers in this week's UEFA Champions League matches?

After an exciting week of UEFA Champions League action, the quarter-final spots are half full, with Paris, Bayern, Man City and Real Madrid all sure of a place in the last eight following victories this week.

Bayern fought back from a first-leg defeat to keep their European dream alive with a dominant 3-0 win on home soil against Lazio on Tuesday, with Harry Kane chipping in with two goals. Paris and Man City, meanwhile, strolled into the next round with comfortable wins against Real Sociedad and Copenhagen, respectively. Real Madrid, on the other hand, scraped through after drawing 1-1 with Leipzig on Wednesday, sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Things are heating up in Europe's most prestigious club competition, but who were the standout performers after another exciting matchday? With the help of the FedEx Performance Zone, GOAL takes a look at the stars of the UCL last week.

The FedEx Performance Zone uses a specially devised algorithm to track players' performances in the UEFA Champions League.