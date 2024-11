Kylian Mbappe all smiles playing padel with ex-PSG team-mates Achraf Hakimi & Arnau Tenas as Real Madrid forward returns to Paris despite being left out of latest France squad K. Mbappe France Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe played padel with ex-PSG colleagues Achraf Hakimi and Arnau Tenas as he returned to Paris despite being left out of the France squad.