'I wish nobody to live that' - Kylian Mbappe admits he hasn't had 'an easy situation' at PSG & 'can't wait' to join new club ahead of expected Real Madrid transfer Kylian MbappeReal MadridParis Saint-GermainTransfersLaLigaLigue 1

Kylian Mbappe "can't wait" to join his new club ahead of an expected Real Madrid transfer, while admitting it's not been easy at Paris Saint-Germain.