'I'd knock him out in 10 seconds!' - Vinicius Junior boxing match welcomed by Pablo Maffeo as Mallorca defender reignites rivalry with Real Madrid star ahead of Spanish Super Cup tie
Mallorca star Pablo Maffeo quipped he would knock Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior out in "10 seconds" in a boxing match ahead of their Super Cup tie.
- Vinicius Jr & Maffeo have history
- Mallorca man welcomes potential boxing match
- Vows to knock Vini out in "10 seconds"